Happy Thursday!
Ford has graciously flown me to LA to be an ambassador during Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event! A day before the big event, they gathered fellow bosses June Ambrose, Amy Dubois Barnett, and Arian Simone to test drive their new Ford Expedition (now equipped with Alexa) and talk about how we can continue to build a community of strong, fabulously fearless women.
We chatted about how we all started in our careers and how we continue to go further to push the culture forward. The main thing we have in common: we are unstoppable and determined to go for our goals, no matter what may come our way.
Today, I’ll be going live from Essence Black Women in Hollywood on our Facebook and Instagram pages. Stay tuned!
Images: Mad Works Photo
*This post was sponsored by Ford.
Claire’s Life: Filming Ford’s 2018 Expedition with June Ambrose, Amy Dubois Barnett, and Arian Simone
