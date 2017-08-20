On the Scene: Everyday People 2017 at South Street Seaport in New York

Happy Sunday!

Yesterday, I popped in to the Everyday People party at South Street Seaport, hosted by Chef Roblé and Saada, and sponsored by Shea Moisture.







Lots of fabulous street style was on tap, with dope hairstyles to match.

Behold:



These lovely ladies captured the spirit of the events beautifully, sporting uniquely bold ensembles and lovely locks. I adore every single thing about this picture!



African prints were poppin, as witnessed by this halter top and shorts combo.



Another Bomb print! Loving this maxi skirt and abbreviated top.



Men were rocking Bomb hairstyles as well. I’m here for this young man’s all black look and curled coif.



Songstress Elle Varner was in the building in a tank top and Zara track pants.



Natalya aka @Asedoula looked wonderful in white.



It’s Ty Hunter’s birthday today! He began the celebration early in an olive green jumpsuit and shoes. He slays!



A nude and black top and matching pants were a smart yet casual look.



This fashionisto paired a Dennis Rodman tee with plaid pants and a cool jean jacket.



Parties are always more fun with friends. These attendees matched each others fly in white tops and chic shades.



This young man reclined by the water in a bird printed red shirt and black track pants.



I was working! I posed with my sister in a tee, printed Suno skirt, Chanel shades, and Karen Civil x K Swiss sneakers.

It was a fun time!









We’ll be partnering up with Everyday People much more, capturing street chic for your viewing pleasure.

Until then, what did you think of the looks from Everyday People’s latest event?

Images: Marta McAdams