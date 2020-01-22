Claire’s Life: Discovering Carol’s Daughter’s New Wash Day Delight Shampoo Infused with Aloe and Micellar Water

Happy Wednesday!

Last Night, I popped by 31st street to celebrate Carol’s Daughter’s new Wash Day Delight Shampoo!

We all know about wash day: It’s the day we take down whatever protective style we have (if we have one) and shampoo and deep condition our natural hair. Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price created a fresh smelling shampoo that makes wash day something to look forward to!

The new water-to-foam shampoo is infused with micellar water and aloe, “that effortlessly lathers and works through the hair via the targeted applicator. It minimizes tangles and quickly rinses clean so there’s no added weight from residue left behind. The fast-acting Micellar Technology—known for gentle yet effective cleansing—acts like a magnet to attract and lift away buildup for a thorough hair and scalp cleanse, without harsh friction or stripping. “

It sounds delightful. I can’t wait to try!

Fabulously coiffed Bombshells were in attendance at the Carol’s Daughter launch. Take a look at a few stand outs:

Pro hair artist @YnotKeeb showed off her hair in a Becca Apparel African printed top and thigh high boots.

Yes, hair!

@Ashhnyc looked adorable in the Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Tub.

The gorgeous @TaylorAnise was all about texture.

How cute is @KeekzCurl ‘s brown twist out?

Influencers @JaylaKoriyan posed pretty with fellow influencer @RavenElyse, who looked lovely in a Hanifa top.

And I wore Hanifa as well! My hair is wet and wavy at the moment for easy styling.

I congratulated Carol’s Daughter owner Lisa Price on yet another Bomb Product and complimented her on her Argent suit (don’t you just love the color?). I might have to get one for myself. And I can’t wait to try Wash Day Delight!

If you’d like to try it for yourself, you’re in luck!

Visit carolsdaughter.com and use the code “WashDay20” in the checkout process for 20% off their Wash Day Delight purchase! The sale will be valid through 2/22.

Happy Washing!

Images: @VizualApe