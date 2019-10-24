Claire’s Life: Celebrating Black Girl Magic Wine at 67 Wine with Andrea and Robin McBride

Happy Thursday, Bombers and Bombshells!

We are merely a few days away from Convos with Claire DC! But you know I stay booked and busy! Last night, I hosted a Convos and Wine Tasting with the McBride sisters, Andrea and Robin McBride, the owners of Black Girl Magic Wine!

The sisters have a super interesting and unexpected story! They share the same dad, but different moms, and grew up not knowing about each other and on opposite sides of the world (Andrea in New Zealand and Robin in California). When their dad was diagnosed with a terminal illness, his wish was for his daughters to meet–and that they did! After having an emotional meeting, discussing their childhood and how they both happened to grow up in rural areas (known for making wine, not so much for racial diversity), they decided to go into business together. The rest is history!

They created the first black women owned wine company, and one of the largest black owned wined companies in the world! They eventually launched Black Girl Magic Wine, a delicious berry blend which comes in Riesling, Rosé, and Red varieties. They created Black Girl Magic Wine to show that black women are magical–and that we love wine, too!

We had a great time chit chatting about entrepreneurship, the definition of Black Girl Magic, and what’s next for them. Thank you to all the Bombshells who came out to this Bomb Life VIP event!

Right now, you can purchase Black Girl Magic wine at select retailers, or online at McBrideSisters.com.

Be sure to check it out. Tell ’em I sent you!

See an interview the McBride Sisters did with Steve Harvey below:

Their story is nothing short of fascinating and inspirational. Cheers!

For the event, I wore a look from Detroit Boutique OnandOfftheRunway.com, a Frances Grey hat, and Pnk Elephant Bow heels. Andrea looked bomb in a mint Tibi dress and Snake Boots from SmashShoes.com. Robin worked black booties and a dress from ASOS:

Processed with VSCO with al3 preset

Bomb!

The sister grabbed a pic with publicist extraordinaire, writer, and She Did That! Film creator, Renae Bluitt, who looked lovely in a cheetah print top, a hat, and brown pants.

Gorgeous!

Images: @67Wine