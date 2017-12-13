Claire’s Life: The American Express Success Makers Event Featuring Virgil Abloh + Solange Knowles in Helmut Lang

Happy Wednesday, Bombers and Bombshells!
I took a bit of a break last week to recover from Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Atlanta, then hit the ground running last night for an American Express Success Makers event featuring Solange Knowles and Virgil Abloh.

American Express gathered tastemakers to listen to Abloh and Knowles talk about pursuing their passions, listening to their intuition, and strategizing for success.

Virgil and Solange posed after, with Solange in a $550 Helmut Lang Open Chest Blazer.


I grabbed a pic with Solo!


As a nod to Mr. Abloh, I wore Off White for the night.


Read more about my day on TheBombLife.com.
What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Week in Chic: Solange, John Legend, and LeToya Luckett! Look of the Week featuring Kelly Rowland in Yousef Akbar, Rihanna in Armani Privé, Solange in Iris van Herpen and More! Bomb Product of the Day: Shop Eshe’s Queen of the Night Black Dress (As Worn by Claire Sulmers!) Splurge: Kelly Rowland’s Instagram $1,423 Off-White Purple High Neck Frilled Mini Dress and $650 LaQuan Smith Black PVC Thigh-High Boots Claire’s Life: Happy 4th! Shop It Up At Moschino With FBD’s Exclusive Discount Code

  • Instagram

    • Shares