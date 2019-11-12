Christina Milian Soaks Up the Sun in Style in her Fashion Nova Multi-Colored Knitted Set

Happy Tuesday Fashion lovers! Our never ending romance with style continues! Today we give another great “shout out” to Fashion Nova, once again bringing us the cutest looks for less for fall. We adore them all. Knit sets are perfect this time of year, remaining comfy & cozy.
The always lovely Christina Milian was photographed in Cannes, France wearing a multi-colored two piece knit set by the fabulous brand. Tastefully showing off her bare shoulders and mid section, she also sported a pair of oversized shades in similar hue, wearing clear trendy heels for a perfect ensemble. Get her look now, go to http://www.fashionnova.com for the latest fall and winter wardrobe must haves.