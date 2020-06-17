Chloe and Halle Performed ‘Do It’ on The Today Show in Custom Neon Pink and Yellow Cat Suits by Delia Alleyne

R&B duo Chloe and Halle Bailey are taking off with their latest single titled “Do It”. The Atlanta natives are signed to Parkwood Entertainment, which was founded by Beyonce. The sisters performed their hit single on The Today Show wearing neon Cat suits By Delia Alleyne.

photos by: Julian Dakdouk

Chloe wore a long sleeved neon yellow ruched cat suit with exposed shoulders and side cut outs. Halle rocked a long sleeved neon pink ruched cat suit. It has a wide key hole cut out with a high neckline.

They both paired their ensembles with clear pointed-toe pumps and black fishnet socks.

They wore sun glasses from Planet i and were styled by Zerina Akers.

If you haven’t seen the amazing performance, check it out below.

They are on fire!

What do you think?