Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Wears Idma-Nof Rainbow Hued Dress for British Vogue Afternoon Tea Party Honoring Oprah hosted by Edward Enninful

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie recently attended a private Afternoon tea party in honor of Oprah hosted by British Vogue’s Edward Enninful. For the occasion, she was artsy and colourful in Nigerian brand IDMA-NOF’s debut S/S17 ‘5 Eyes’ Collection.



The collection inspired by “a look at the world through the eyes of a child” explored geometric shapes and vibrant colours using techniques like bonding, embroidery and stunning aesthetics.



Hot! She looks amazing!





Idma-Nof is a fast growing contemporary womenswear brand who currently stocks at Temple Muse.

Photos: Darren Gerrish (@darren_gerrish) for British Vogue