Chiffon Trenches News: Former Vanity Fair Writer George Wayne says Andre Leon Talley Never Helped Black Staff at Conde Nast

Andre Leon Talley’s forthcoming memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, has already ignited a firestorm and a string of confessions about the dark underbelly of the Fashion Industry. First, Ralph Rucci cosigned Andre’s allegations, and called Anna Wintour ‘mediocre.’ Now, former Vanity Fair writer George Wayne has joined the chorus, telling Page Six that Conde Nast, the publisher of glossies like Vogue, Vanity Fair, and more, was incapable of seeing “the world through black eyes.”

He went on to say that he was never treated fairly and even Andre Leon never helped him. He said, “[Andre] never sent me a note or offered anything, but I understand … He never mentored any of the black kids at Condé. I hate to talk in black and white, but facts are facts.”

Andre Leon Talley is throwing stones, but it seems, according to Wayne, that he was complicit in the toxic environment he is now denouncing.

