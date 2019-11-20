Chadwick Boseman is Dapper posing with his Lovely Lady in an Alfred Dunhill Bright Patterned Yellow Blazer, White Couture Shirt, Black Fitted Dress Pants and Shiny Black Shoes

21 Bridges is a highly anticipated and intense drama/action movie starring the great actor Chadwick Boseman. “He stars as NYPD Detective Andre Davis on the hunt for two cop-killers in the action thriller of 21 Bridges.” The leading man hit the red carpet premiere of the film recently in New York with his lovely significant other Taylor Simone Ledward.

Chadwick’s fashion sense and ensembles never disappoint. He wore a bold yellow patterned strategically cut blazer by designer Alfred Dunhill over a white crisp shirt with black fitted pants to the premiere. The Black Panther star’s finished look included black patent leather shoes. His lovely lady wore a daring turquoise low cut, long dress with a high slit and strappy black heels. They both looked amazing.

This cute couple is definitely turning heads together. Let us know what you think about their looks, comment below.

[Images, film info credit: dailymail.co.uk]