Celine Dion’s Best Style Moments From Paris Fall 2019 Couture Fashion Week

This past week, Paris hosted its Couture Fashion Week for Fall 2019 where all of the biggest editors, publications, fashionistas, and even celebrities were front row soaking in the newest couture pieces. Céline Dion was the talk of this Paris Fashion as she graced the biggest designer shows in absolutely fabulous looks. Styled effortlessly by Sydney Lopez and Pepe Muñoz, Céline Dion was the perfect muse for their glamorous fashion looks.

Let’s take a look at the Celine Dion’s best style moments from Paris Couture Week:

Céline wore Richard Quinn Spring 2019 while walking dogs. What an aesthetic!

Céline Dion was spotted in The Attico feather top paired with jeans, fur heels, and a Fendi bag while walking the streets of Paris.

Céline walked around Paris in a Chanel SS19 outfit, giving us flirty street style.

Céline wore a Vetements Spring 2020 RTW look while out during Paris Couture Fashion Week.

Céline was spotted in a Valentino Resort 2020 to the Valentino show!

Céline stepped out in Paris in a chic Ronald Van Der Kemp SS17 Couture look.

Céline Dion showed us some skin in a Off-White Spring 2020 look!

Céline Dion was a dream in Iris Van Herpen Spring 2019 Couture.

After going over these bomb looks, which was Celine look was your favorite?