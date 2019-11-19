Celine Dion Puts us in the Perfect Holiday Spirit Wearing a Dashing Red Tom Ford Ensemble

Happy Holidays from Fashion Bomb Daily fashion lovers! Diva Celine Dion gives us a major fashion fix and puts us in the perfect festive holiday mood. The iconic singer and songwriter recently stepped out wearing a stand out red velvet jacket, silky matching pants and red turtle neck all by iconic designer Tom Ford.

The jacket? Shop now for the impeccable Cotton Velvet Peak Lapel Tailored Jacket, in oxblood red, fitted to perfection.

The pants? These soft and flowy pair are to live for. Shop them now, search for “Silk Duchesse Pleated Pants,” to have these just in time for the holidays and beyond.

The turtle neck? Search for the “Fine Cashmere Silk Turtle Neck Top. You’ll be glad you did.

We suggest you add these Dotted Pony Hair Classic Pumps to excite the entire look that much more.

Check out our other holiday suggestions go to Fashion Bomb Daily Shop now! We have festive tu-tus and other great styles you’ll love.