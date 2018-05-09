Celebs Like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell Love Versace’s Vintage Fall ’92 Laden Strap Dress

Versace is having a major moment—vintage Versace that is! We saw dozens of bomb Versace dresses hit the Met Gala carpet on Monday night, and then the stars stepped out to the brand’s after party. Kim Kardashian headed to the soirée in a Fall ’92 ‘Laden strap’ dress by the Italian fashion house. We dug up the archives and spied a few other celebs who wore the hot dress in the past.

Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, and Donatella Versace herself were among some of the celebs who wore the dress before we saw Kim flaunt her curves in it on Monday evening. The Fall 1992 RTW dress features a harness-like black and gold top with 5 buckle detailed straps at the neck and 3 at the waist. All of the ladies looked snatched in the sexy frock.

Throwback! Queen Bey wore the dress in a snapshot for her 2011 Complex spread. The bombshell struck a fierce pose in the dress while her golden tresses breezed in the studio wind. la

Naomi Campbell made an appearance in the dress with her signature long, dark hair. Ms. Campbell originally walked in the Fall 1992 show where the dress debuted. Talk about iconic!

Donatella Versace rocked the harness dress herself in the ’90s alongside Gianni Versace. While she kept the harness top, she changed the bottom of her ensemble up! She opted for a longer leather option skirt with a gold trim. The harness trend was big then, and we can see why!

Most recently, Kim K hit the town after the Met Gala rocking the vintage dress teamed with her clear Yeezy pumps. Kim’s smokey eye make-up and sleek ponytail gave her an edgy vibe, different than her usual. Hot!

The ‘Laden Strap’ dress is a true classic piece, who doesn’t love vintage Versace?! Are you loving the dress as much as these celebs?