Celebrities Love: Burberry Check Print Leggings As Worn by Tammy Rivera, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, and Claire Sulmers

Nicki Minaj stepped out for a recent promo event, rocking the same $450 Burberry check print leggings previously spied on Tammy Rivera and Beyonce.


Beyonce was the first to wear the piece in her Apeshit video:

Tammy followed suit, pairing the top and bottom with a oversize button down and glittery boots.

And Nicki kept her look relatively simple with a full check look, comprising a sports bra, cap, and the leggings.


I tried the look on myself, pairing it with the sports bra and a jacket from the Fall 2018 collection.

It’s a fun look!

Get yours at Burberry.com.
What do you think?

