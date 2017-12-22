Celebrities Like Cardi B and Angela Simmons Love Fashion Nova’s Walk in the Park Plaid Dress

Celebs like Cardi B and Angela Simmons love Fashion Nova’s Walk in the Park Plaid Dress:

Boasting a festive red check print, this piece is perfect for the holidays.

Pair it with boots like Angela or rock a beret like Cardi. You really can’t go wrong!
It’s on sale right now, marked down to $40 from $50. Get yours at FashionNova.com.
What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Steal: Nicole Murphy’s Fashion Nova Donnelle Burgundy Velvet Dress Splurge: Angela Simmons’s Atlanta Christian Louboutin Ring Embellished Gypsandal Gold and Black Sandals Great Taste for Less with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked : Get Khloe Kardashian’s Lips Tee and Rihanna’s LBD for a Steal! Celebs Like Khloe Kardashian, Lil Kim, and Christina Milian Love…Fashion Nova Jeans Great Taste for Less with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked : Get Beyonce’s AC/DC Tee and Zendaya’s Gold Trench for a Steal!

  • Instagram

    • Shares