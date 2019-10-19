Celeb Style: Tracee Ellis Ross Stunted in 3.1 Phillip Lim, Fenty and Manolo Blahnik

Tracee Ellis Ross isn’t one of our favorite actresses by accident. Because she’s unapologetically herself, we gravitate to her intoxicating aura and wicked humor. Like, who could honestly deny her being the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic? It doesn’t help that her fashions have always been nothing short of stellar! For the majority of us, she’s always had that signature style that just made Tracee well…Tracee. One of our favorite “Girlfriends”, and TV moms she has officially became one of our favorite fashionistas, too (yes I’m speaking for everyone!).



Now considered her “power color”, Tracee adorned a pink 3.1 Phillip Lim Jumpsuit, slapped on a superb pair of Manolo Blahnik from her own closet, and draped a Fenty Coat upon her shoulders while in Philly for the B. PHL Innovation Fest. We definitely have to appreciate such a balanced look that’s sweetly chic and sophisticated. The monochromatic look of satin was oh, so clever that the pairing of the grey coat elevated to another level. It’s safe to say this look is a go! What say you?

