It takes two! Khloe Kardashian stepped out with her sister Kim Kardashian for brunch in LA. Considerably more edgier out of the two sisters styles, Khloe wore a Python motorcycle jacket, black leggings and thigh boots, paired with black sunnies to block out the shade. Whereas Kim opted for a more warm and relaxed look of a brown turtleneck and copper leather trousers to compliment her sleek and simple hairstyle. We definitely see a range of style amongst the two here! Which look would you go for? Comment below!
Celeb Style: The Kardashian Sisters Were Spotted Out in LA With Leather Looks
