Celeb Style: Mary J. Blige Got the Crowd Moving for the Royalty Tour Wearing an Angel Brinks ‘Megatron’ Catsuit

Mary J. Blige is our undisputed ‘Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’ with out a doubt, but I think it’s about that time we deem our soulful songstress a certified fashionista, too. That is, if you haven’t by now and we think you oughta!



She can lay those vocals down like no other, but aside from the obvious we have to give proper recognition to Mary’s looks while on her and Nas’ The Royalty Tour. With the help of stylists Wayman & Micah, each of them have been elevating consistently for the past weeks! While singing love ballads that gets us all in the mood at her stop in Mansfield, Massachusetts she gave a dedication to one of her hit records “Don’t Go’. Who can miss the sleekness of the signature black hat and those boots? She cruised down memory lane with those stellar vocals rocking an Angel Brink’s “Megatron” Catsuit, that sparkled beautifully and added major flare. We all can agree that she is shining incredibly in style! If you get the chance, make sure to attend the tour to see her and Nas blow the house down with even more looks. What say you, Bombers and Bombshells? Comment below!



Video credit : Dandre Michael

