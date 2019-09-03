For the star-studded occasion provided by MTV, celebrities came out dressed for the night to celebrate monumental achievements in the culture of music at the VMAs After Party held in Newark, NJ. And amongst the glitz and glamor most celebrities like Blac Chyna stood out! Considerably a bold choice, Blac Chyna settled for an emerald Elie Madi Gown that was bold, figure hugging and gleamy in its production. What say you, Bombers and Bombshells? Are feeling this look? Comment below!
Celeb Stye: Blac Chyna Sparkled in a Elie Madi Gown for the VMAs After Party
