If it’s one thing we can appreciate, aside from her unapologetic rawness, ability to keep it real in her music, and fashion, it’s the affordable looks Cardi B is always in favor of, for our Bombshells! You guessed it, Cardi B is back for another bomb collaboration with Fashion Nova. The new collection that’s dropping the 8th of May this time, comes with a bit of a twist; a pretty epic one, too. As if the dope and trendy fashion finds we can anticipate wasn’t enough, five lucky fans and a plus one has the chance to be flown out to Los Angeles to Cardi’s #FashionNovaxCardi launch party to celebrate! Simply go to FashionNova.com, click tab ‘Party With Cardi’ for your chance at winning two tickets. Good luck!
Cardi B’s New Fashion Nova Line Drops Today!
