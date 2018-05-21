Cardi B Wears Christian Siriano, Vintage Moschino, YSL, and More in ‘Be Careful’ Video

Cardi B disappeared off of Instagram for a little, but we knew when she came back she was coming back strong. And, she did! This morning she dropped her video for her single ‘Be Careful’ off her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and of course, she served looks! In the kill-bill inspired visual, she wore a strapless white Christian Siriano wedding gown as she stood at the alter with her ‘husband-to-be,’ who is not played by Offset, her fiancé in real life.

Her platinum blonde tresses that almost appeared to be white blew in the wind as she rapped her lyrics in the middle of the church draped in necklaces from New York Vintage. The jewels covered the sweetheart neckline of the Christian Siriano gown that fluffed out from the waist down. So fluffy that we couldn’t even tell she was pregnant in these shots!

The story takes a dark turn, when the video rewinds and Cardi is seen driving in the middle of the desert in all black. She reenters the church yet again, but this time as a widow in an all black vintage Moschino dress and Ashi Studio blazer for an emotional funeral, her husband’s. Her face was covered in a custom crystal veil that swayed on top of a YSL SS18 hat.

Underneath the hat, the ‘Be Careful’ rapper rocked bright red hair pushed back in a low ponytail, but not your average pony. Half of the ponytail held onto a keyring that was attached to another and which held the bottom piece of the ponytail that hung down her back. What a hairstyle!

How bomb was this wardrobe for the theme of this?! There’s no stopping this mama to be. Hot!

What did you think?