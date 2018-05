Cardi B never disappoints her Bardi Gang! This time she dropped yet another new music video ‘I Like it’ featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin wearing festive ensembles by Alejandro Collection, Michael Costello, and Marc Jacobs.

Each whimsical look was styled by Kollin Carter and consisted of bold pastel hues, stylish headwraps, and ruffled and feathered detailing.

Check out snapshots from the video below:

What do you think? Are you feelin it?