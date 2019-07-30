Cardi B Talks Politics With Bernie Sanders In A $5,100 Fendi Green Dress and White Christian Louboutin Heels

Recently, Cardi B took to Instagram to ask her followers if they had questions for a democratic candidate and what would they be. She gathered the most important and popular questions and went to meet with Bernie Sanders to discuss his plans to help the working class and change the country overall. And, she did while looking ever so classy in an aqua green Fendi look.

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi sat down to discuss politics in an aqua green $5,100 Fendi organza dress paired with a Fendi Peekaboo Iconic Mini bag in a matching aqua green. The look was complete with an all white pair of $695 Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps. What a chic yet classy look for politicking!

What do you think of Cardi B’s look, Bombers and Bombshells?