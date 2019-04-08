Cardi B Steps Out at Beautycon Wearing A Paco Rabanne Fur Trimmed Coat, Casadei Metallic Pumps, and a custom Sarah Sokol Millinery Hat

Written by: Jennet Jusu | (@TheJusuQuench)
Rap superstar Cardi B is known for making bold statements with the right attire to match, and her appearance at Beautycon NYC was no different. Donning a Paco Rabanne Tan Wool Coat with a Fur Trim, she keeps her color palette of tan and gold accents, consistent. She also gives you a classic feel of old Hollywood glamour with a custom hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery. Still keeping it simple at best, the look is pulled together with metallic Casadei pumps. She’s truly un-fur-gettable (pun intended). Thoughts?