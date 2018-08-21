Cardi B Opens the MTV Video Music Awards in Azzi and Osta Red Strapless Bustier Dress

Cardi B was having the best night ever last night!
In addition to receiving the MTV Video Music Awards for Best New Artist and Best Collab, she also came to slay the scene in show stopping looks!
She opened the show wearing a strapless bustier dress by Azzi and Osta:
This all-silk red couture gazar gown features four tails, a cinched waist and exaggerated hips.
She also changed into a black dress with ruffle details to accept the Best Collaboration Award with J. Lo and DJ Khaled (ID to come):
What did you think of her looks last night?
