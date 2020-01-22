Cardi B Masks Up for Mens Fashion Week In Paris, Wearing Richard Orlinski, Couture Mask and more!

Belcalis aka Cardi B is no stranger to elaborate pieces. From fashion week to street wear she is always wearing something that keeps the blogs talking.

This year’s fashion week was different for Cardi B, as she came to support her husband, recording artist Offset’s first fashion show. His Instagram caption reads “SUPPORTIVE WIFE”

His clothing line, Laundered Works Corp, is a collaboration with designer Chaz A. Jordan and is set to be officially released on Jan 25th, 2020

TO PRE ORDER VISIT: https://www.launderedworkscorp.com/

Cardi B showed up and stole the show wearing the ultimate accessory, a diamond encrusted face mask from Couture Masks with a black floor length fur. Underneath she a custom catsuit, bra, pantie and belt made by Mahjing Wong. She was styled by no other than Kollin Carter.

Cardi B wearing face mask from Couture Masks

That wasn’t the only time Cardi B masked up while in Paris. She also was spotted wearing a mask by Ecosys with her custom cat suit.

Cardi B and Offset

Even a stop to see Richard Orlisnki’s museum requires an extravagant ensemble. This time it’s by Marine Serra. With dangling gold chains and coin like medallions everywhere you would think the designer would stop there. What motivated Marine to add the mask? We don’t know but we are here for it!

Which one was your favorite? Let us know. Would you rock this?