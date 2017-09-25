Cardi B Makes History With Bodak Yellow Moving to No. 1 on Billboard Charts

Name a day party or barbecue you went to this summer without acting out to Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow.” I’ll wait. Everyone owns a pair of red bottoms and makes money moves when this song comes on all thanks to Cardi B. Today, the female rapper proved that she does in fact make ‘money moves.’ She made history being the first female rapper to hit No.1 with a solo since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop” in 1998.

The race to the No.1 spot was a tough one. Cardi’s hardworking team and her loyal fans dubbed, #BardiGang were eager to get her the top spot. She beat out Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” that sat at No.1 for a few weeks.

Cardi rose from a Love & Hip-Hop reality star to a history-making rapper, and we are here for it. She has been having an amazing year of hustling, and slaying while she’s at it.

Cardi, you are a bombshell and Fashion Bomb Daily congratulates you!

What do you think of the news?