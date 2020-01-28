Cardi B Attends Post Grammy Party in Multicolored Rainbow Ruched Cut Out Mugler Dress

Cardi B attended a post Grammy party in a $2,790 Mugler Rainbow degrade cut out dress.

The fetching piece was modeled on the runway with dangling earrings and strappy sandals.

Want to splurge? Get yours here.

Hot! or Hmm..?

Images: Backgrid

