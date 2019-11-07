Brooke Valentine Looks Ready to “Set It Off” in her Black & Grey Tie Dye Fashion Nova Jogger Set

Happy Thursday devoted Fashion Bomb Daily followers! Today is throwback day, what a better way to celebrate than for us to focus on the best old skill trends in fashion that we love! Today’s inspiration is found on the lovely Brooke Valentine. The singer, songwriter and dancer caught our attention in a black & grey marble-like tie dye jogger set. She wore a simple pair of black & white http://www.vans.com to complete her outfit.
Her vibes were major “Round the Way Girl,” she adorned a hairstyle of big flowy, curly hair and her blinged our jewelry took us straight to the 90’s with an updated twist. She definitely looked ready to “Set It Off” in a fun and edgy way. Get her look now and similar items like it on http://www.fashionnova.com.