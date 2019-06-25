Bombshell of the Day: Jessica Pettway from Cali

Afternoon Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s #FashionBombshelloftheDay is @jessicapettway! Jessica Pettway, a Cali girl that considers herself ‘The Compton Bohemian’, has a chic style out of this world with her cute mini-me @Kaileecurls to dot over! While balancing her life as a mommy and wife, she’s also a blogger that provide countless of other bombshells with hair and style advice on her YouTube channel. Jessica darling, you’re oh so bomb!
Want to be a #BombshelloftheDay ? Email bombshell@fashionbombdaily.com with 5-10 pictures of 5-10 head to toe looks, along with a description of your style for a potential feature!