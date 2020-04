There’s a new bomb brand in town, beloved by stylist fashionistas like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lori Harvey and more: Louisa Ballou!

The swirl printed, boldly colorful pieces come in short and long lengths and sheer fabrications, some equipped with cut outs!

@JordynWoods x @TheeStallion

@BellaHadid

These look like the perfect pick for beach days once the quarantine is over!

@Fatima

@LoriHarvey

Shop it up here:

Which look is your favorite?

@SofiaRichie

@TheeStallion

@KylieJenner @KendallJenner

Images: Instagram