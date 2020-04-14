Bomb Trend: Maisie Wilen Printed Stretchy Sets and Dresses as Worn by Kim Kardashian, Kashdoll, Lala, And more!

There’s a new designer in town! Get into the printed, stretchy sets and dresses by Maisie Wilen:

@KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian was one of the first Bombshells to wear a mixed printed bodycon dress by the brand. And the trendsetter she is, after she gave her cosign, the brand exploded:

According to Ssense, “Maisie Schloss, the designer behind the euphoric L.A.-based label, Maisie Wilen, is the first recipient of Kanye West’s Incubator grant for emerging designers. The Chicago native, who holds a degree from New York’s Parsons School of Design, spent three years working as womenswear designer for West’s coveted brand Yeezy, refining her craft, before launching her own line in 2019. Maisie Wilen’s singular aesthetic, one which has garnered industry-wide attention for its playful mix of sportswear with 90s-inspired eveningwear, has quickly established itself as a Kardashian-Jenner favorite. Inspired by rhythmic gymnastics and robots, Schloss’ collection is fluid yet calculated: ergonomic mini skirts, blazers, leggings, tops, and dresses feature nostalgia-inducing CPU-like graphic patterns. Constructed out of technical fabrics, Schloss’ form-fitting garments reveal sophistication in their subtle detailing: ruching, low back constructions, and cut-outs make for a collection that is equally irreverent in spirit as it is elegant in execution. Admist discreet references to her Yeezy past, Schloss has truly established Maisie Wilen as a one-of-a-kind label to watch.”

The dresses were the initial signature staple. And now the brands stocks boldly hued sets, as worn by Lala, Kylie Jenner, Lataina, and More:

What do you think? Would you splurge?

Images: Instagram