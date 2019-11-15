Bomb Product of the Day: YSL Bronze Snake Opyum Collection

The original monogram heel.

The Saint Laurent ‘Opyum’ collection is likely one of the most recognizable (if not the most recognizable) shoe out there. With the brand’s logo as the heel, 4.3 inches of black lacquer used on boots, sandals, pumps and event belts alike. Whether in patent, glitter, crystal, studded, exotic or metallic this Fashionista staple is an absolute must-have.

First released in February 2017 at $995 over the years Saint Laurent have kept things interesting by subtly switching up the heel. We have seen lavish gold, vibrant red and now a sophisticated twist on the logo itself. The ‘S’ in YSL has been bronzed and etched with a snake.

Current price tag is $1,295 for the D’Orsay patent leather pump. While the ankle boot is priced at slightly higher at $1,795. Both currently available on ysl.com – among other styles. Which would you rather splurge on?