Bomb Product of the Day: Y Project Official’s Spiral Earrings!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench)
When we think of fashion, we think of fun, fierceness and the right amount of flashiness that can set you apart from the rest; lets not forget how much of a statement one piece in your look may give, and boldly. So a Bomb Accessory like Y Project Official’s Spiral Earrings would do you no wrong! With its obscure design of an earring, you definitely won’t be playing it safe with these stunnas. Geometry, it circulates the surface of the ear with beaded embellished pearls ranging from large to small. It’s also made with gold-tone plated metal, so large in its size, you’re able to get into such beautiful details, too. Get them for a splurge of $470, Bombshells!
Shop the look below:
Main Image: Katerina Perez