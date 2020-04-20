Bomb Product of the Day: White Multi Strap Mules by Oh Polly

Kicking off your week with a #BombSteal!

Have you been spending your quarantine making endless online wish lists of all the outfits that you will be rocking after quarantine lifts? – because, same. Accessories can make or break an outfit, and a good place to start is your shoes.

It is no secret that we at FBD love a bomb pair of heels. Mules are a particular favorite among stylists and fashionista’s at the moment, and they are also a current go-to choice in our eyes.

UK based e-commerce site Oh Polly is no stranger on our Instagram feed. With influencers rocking many on the brand’s skintight dresses, the brand have taken the step and launched their shoe collection ‘Shoes by Oh Polly’. With all the shoes reasonably priced at under $100 and its’ trendy designs, we predict we will be making multiple purchases.

These fashionable, and comfortable looking heels are aptly named Through the Wire after the multiple strap details. Available in white, nude and lilac for $52. Which are you buying first?

Shop more mules: