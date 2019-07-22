Bomb Product of the Day: What Waist Workout Bands

What Waist, founded by Marina Tyson, has long been the go-to product worn by many celebrities and customers alike and is definitely on its way to becoming a staple in the fitness and health industry. The defining workout band is the most popular product worn by celebrities like Toya Wright, Letoya Luckett, Rasheeda, India Love, Reginae Carter, and more.

The workout band gives Bombshells the opportunity to maximize their fitness goals and get the results & waist they want. What Waist’s workout bands are available in 4 vibrant colors; scarlet, powder white, black, and lemon.

What Waist out performs other fitness bands as What Waist spent years perfecting high quality products in which this has been proven by results from countless happy customers!

In addition to the workout band, What Waist offers an array of products such as sweat bands, sauna vests, leggings, sports bras, jackets, and accessories like plastic wraps, strap backless bra, reduction gel, butt lift boxers, and more, making it the ideal workout partner.

For more information or to purchase What Waist products, visit www.whatwaist.com and follow them on social media @WhatWaistOfficial

What Waist believes that a warrior is someone who is able to understand the necessity of health, inside and out, and takes the steps to build that healthy lifestyle for themselves and for their loved ones. This company was created with the motto that a warrior shouldn’t be defined by their size or shape and that’s why their products are designed to bring everyone together with one common goal, self-love! What Waist wants you all to do what others said you couldn’t, to fight for what you believe in, and to become the best version of you. With What Waist, you will be given more than a product, you will also be given the encouragement and tools you need to achieve a healthier lifestyle. With multiple years in the industry, What Waist has expanded their company and transformed their brand to become one of the largest fitness retailers in the country, and they do not take that fact lightly. To add to the brand, What Waist has most recently launched their Warrior Lifestyle Program. The Warrior Lifestyle Program is an at-home program designed to help those who struggle with losing weight and living a healthy lifestyle. This four month program includes: mental strength, food plan, meal prep, workout videos, teaches you to count calories, nutritional guides, journal, and so much more! To sign up for the warrior lifestyle program, visit WarriorLifestyleProgram.com or to get your What Waist products, visit WhatWaist.com .