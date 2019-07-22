Bomb Product of the Day: wearNIKI’s Signature Pencil Skirt in NowLater Green Apple

We have a dope Bomb Product of the Day! Behold wearNIKI’s Signature Pencil Skirt in NowLater Green Apple:

This knee length pencil skirt features a high waist and fully separating zipper in the back. The sassy skirt is available in 4 NowLater colors and their coveted print for  S/S ‘19, jaguar.

wearNIKI values quality and fit, this garment and many other of our products are available in custom hems to accommodate a range of heights from the glamazon beauties to the petite princesses. 

Get yours today for $90 at WearNiki.com.

Thoughts?

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like