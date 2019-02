By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Some things are just better vintage, and classic jewelry is one of them. It doesn’t get more classic than Chanel. The iconic double C logo is timeless and forever chic. Pile it on and layer different styles for added wow factor, or simply pair an ornamental piece (or two) to your outfit to complete your look.

Shop some of our favorite Chanel pieces:

Where is your favorite place to buy vintage goodies? Let us know in the comments below.