Bomb Product of the Day: Versace Irina Sandal

There’s something about a special pair of heels that can make you feel like you can take on the world. Whether it is a pair of boss lady pumps, or a barely-there teasing sandal, or embellished look-at-me heel. There is a confidence boosting shoe no matter the occasion.

Versace is best loved for their use of vivid color in their designs and their heels are no different. These $1,125 pink Irina sandal decorated with gold hardware around the ankle are sharp, sleek and oh-so-sexy.

If hot pink isn’t your thing, you can also get the same design in brown. Versace have even released a cheaper $875 classic black version minus the golden toe. For you sparkle loving Bombshells who are reading this, there is a splurge-worthy embellished version at $1,995 with black satin instead of patent leather.

Which is your favorite design?

