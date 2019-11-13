Bomb Product of the Day: Versace GV Signature Pumps

The legend that is Gianni Versace lives on.

Versace has always been known to be bold and opulent. Through their iconic gold baroque designs, medusa head emblem and vibrant color palette it is no wonder that this late 70’s founded brand became such a desirable designer instantly.

The latest designs that have dropped include these sharp, pointed pumps in patent leather covered in the handwritten signature of the late, great Gianni Versace – the father of this renowned brand. A wonderful tribute to the ahead of his time designer with clothing as well as shoes adopting the print.

We all know that Logo Love has been a huge trend this year and this design is a nice twist to the look. The Versace GV Signature Pumps come in 3 colorways to choose from and an under $1000 price tag ($975 to be exact, on Farfetch.com) which will you be splurging on?

