Bomb Product of the Day: Versace Baroque SS’92 Print Mules

Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Versace_Baroque_SS92_Print_Mules_4

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

As part of Versace’s Tribute collection where the Italian fashion powerhouse pays homage to ‘the life and works of Gianni Versace’ comes the Baroque SS’92 print mules.

The $795 satin mule showcases the iconic black a gold filigree motif that is the epitome of the extravagant classic Versace style. These slip-on design, features 2 wide straps across the feet and a ‘Versace Tribute’ label.

Image: Versace

Would you rock them? Get them at FarFetch.com.

Love the look? Shop the print below:

