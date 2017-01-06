Bomb Product of the Day: Valentino Garavani’s Rocklock Camouflage Medium Crossbody

Happy Friday!  We’ve spent the week on the camouflage wave and we’re not done yet!  When a timeless print meets a classic designer you get today’s Bomb Product of the Day.  Let’s get into the $1,599 Valentino Garavani Roclock Camouflage Medium Crossbody:

 

bomb-product-of-the-day-valentino-garavani-rocklock-camouflage-medium-crossbody

The camouflage print crossbody purse features a chain-link shoulder strap, studded trim, leather interior with one zipper pocket and two flat pockets and a flap top with push-lock closure.

bomb-product-of-the-day-valentino-garavani-rocklock-camouflage-medium-crossbody-1

Chic!

You can purchase this purse here for $1,599.

What do you think?  Would you splurge?

Marsha Badger

