Bomb Product of the Day: Valentino Garavani’s Rocklock Camouflage Medium Crossbody

Happy Friday! We’ve spent the week on the camouflage wave and we’re not done yet! When a timeless print meets a classic designer you get today’s Bomb Product of the Day. Let’s get into the $1,599 Valentino Garavani Roclock Camouflage Medium Crossbody:

The camouflage print crossbody purse features a chain-link shoulder strap, studded trim, leather interior with one zipper pocket and two flat pockets and a flap top with push-lock closure.

Chic!

You can purchase this purse here for $1,599.

What do you think? Would you splurge?