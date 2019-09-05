Bomb Product of the Day: Urban Skin RX’s Dermapeel Smooth & Glow Treatment 2 Step System

We have a new Bomb Product on the Market? Expert clinical skincare brand Urban Skin RX has made getting an at-home aesthetician experience more achievable with their new Dermapeel Smooth & Glow Treatment 2 Step System! The new system includes 12 Complexion Correction Chemical Peel Treatment Pads and 3 Dermaplaning Tools.

This at home peel pad treatment offers similar results to a professional medical spa treatment in the comfort of your own home. Bonus: the system is vegan, free of gluten, parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances and is not tested on animals.



This ultimate exfoliation system uses two of the most advanced technologies in skincare, dermaplaning and a powerful peel, professional results. The peel pads are powered with potent acids such as 15% Glycolic Acid, 2% Salicylic Acid and Retinol, to resurface, smooth and improve

the appearance of an uneven complexion, breakouts, fine lines and enlarged pores. Similar to a surgical razor, the dermaplaning tool is designed to safely exfoliate, remove dead skin cells and. fine facial hair. With regular use, this tool reveals smooth and softer skin for a more luminous glow.

Get this fabulous kit for only $68 at UrbanSkinRX.com. Would you try?