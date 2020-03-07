Bomb Product of the Day: Sunshine Shopper Bag by Fendi

New season, new Fendi Bomb Accessories drop.
Whether you are a seasoned designer bag owner or looking for your first designer bag purchase, every Bombshell deserves a large fit-everything bag.
Classic in shape, the Sunshine Shopper Bag by Fendi is made in a tan colored leather with ‘Fendi’ emblazoned on the front in large letters in a dark brown. The bag also features tortoise shell handle, gold hardware and large stitching details.
The oversized shopper style bag is a splurge at $2,790 available on Fendi.com.
Would you splurge?