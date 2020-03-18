Bomb Product of the Day: Stassie For Ego Collection

Another hot celebrity collaboration alert!

Kylie’s BFF has teamed up with shoe online store, Ego to create her own heel collection

Ego shoes have featured a number of times already on our daily #BombAccessories posts on @FashionBombDaily with it’s trendy styles and steal-level price points, you can see why this e-commerce has been growing in popularity.

Stassie for Ego collection is full of summer sandals, go-with-everything designs and on-trend pieces including PVC, mules and strappy styles. All items in the collection are priced at less than $100 with most starting at $59.

At the time of writing, there is a sitewide 50% sale with all the styles in the collection included. Shop now on Ego.com.