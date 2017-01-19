Bomb Product of the Day: Silence + Noise $99 Sherpa Lined Puffer

Raf Simmons set the bar super  high this winter when he unveiled his oversized puffer! Celebrities like Rihanna dashed pass the paparazzi flexing in their chic coats. This week we’ve got you covered with the best in puffer coats, check out this Silence + Noise Sherpa Lined Puffer Coat:

bomb-product-of-the-day-urban-outfitters-silence-noise-jessa-sherpa-lined-puffer-coat-5

This stunner takes a chic spin on the traditional winter puffer by adding Sherpa lining inside of the coat.

bomb-product-of-the-day-urban-outfitters-silence-noise-jessa-sherpa-lined-puffer-coat-3

This jacket features an asymmetric zipper and lined cuffs, priced at $99.

bomb-product-of-the-day-urban-outfitters-silence-noise-jessa-sherpa-lined-puffer-coat-2

This item is definitely a steal, but hurry, there are only sizes x-small and small available!

bomb-product-of-the-day-urban-outfitters-silence-noise-jessa-sherpa-lined-puffer-coat-6

Get yours here.

bomb-product-of-the-day-urban-outfitters-silence-noise-jessa-sherpa-lined-puffer-coat-4

What do you think?

Tysha White

Wait! There's More!

large swank blue kris romperBomb Product of the Day: SwankBlue.com’s Kris Romper tess in the trap fix it jesusBomb Product of the Day: Tees in the Trap 4 Cameo Debore ClutchesBomb Product of the Day: Cameo Debore Clutches bomb-product-of-the-day-melody-ehsani-script-rings-2Bomb Product of the Day: Melody Ehsani’s “Pay Me” and “Girl Gang” Gold Dipped Script Rings bomb-product-of-the-day-asos-i-love-friday-cable-knit-sweater-with-triple-ruffle-sleeve-1Bomb Product of the Day: Asos’ I Love Friday Cable Knit Sweater With Triple Ruffle Sleeve

  • Instagram

    • Shares