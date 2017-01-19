Bomb Product of the Day: Silence + Noise $99 Sherpa Lined Puffer

Raf Simmons set the bar super high this winter when he unveiled his oversized puffer! Celebrities like Rihanna dashed pass the paparazzi flexing in their chic coats. This week we’ve got you covered with the best in puffer coats, check out this Silence + Noise Sherpa Lined Puffer Coat:

This stunner takes a chic spin on the traditional winter puffer by adding Sherpa lining inside of the coat.

This jacket features an asymmetric zipper and lined cuffs, priced at $99.

This item is definitely a steal, but hurry, there are only sizes x-small and small available!

Get yours here.

What do you think?