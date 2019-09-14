Bomb Product of the Day: Shay Berlain Custom Heels

Here at Fashion Bomb Daily, we love finding new and unique designers and brands making waves in the world of fashion.

In comes, Na’Shay Chamberlain, the Atlanta born footwear designer who realized her dreams of working in fashion while she was studying. She dived head first by starting to customize purses, jackets as well as bags and shoes – from scratch. Thus creating the brand Shay Berlain.

Individuality is key when it comes to the Shay Berlain brand. Therefore, don’t expect any two items to be the same. Each one will have been lovingly created using glittering embellishments, vivid bright mini pom poms and threads.

Perfect for any special occasion, such as a birthday, celebration or use your schools’ colors as inspo for the ideal graduation heel. Need them? Get them now on the ShayBerlain.squarespace.com website.

Would you rock these fun heels? Know a designer or brand that you think we at FBD should know about? Give us the heads up in the comments below.

