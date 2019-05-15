Bomb Product of the Day: Shane Justin’s ‘Celebrity Suit’ !

Written by: Jennet Jusu | (@TheJusuQuench)
You can easily wear clothes on the daily, but Shane Justin is notorious for helping Bombshells present a look so luxurious, you’ll be heaps away from average. From glitzy to glimmered, colorful and timely on trend, he presents his customers with modish looks such as the ‘Celebrity Suit’ that’ll have you stand out in any room you strut in! For a slight splurge of $150, the suit is made out of stretch iridescent glitter, available only in silver and gold, with both containing silk accents. Like what you see? Find it here, Bombshells!