Bomb Product of the Day: Scout Sandals by Ego

Springtime is pending…
Spring is fast approaching and that means that it is time for pastel colors galore, floral prints and hello sandals. An easy way to add a touch of springtime glam to your look is with your Bomb Accessories.
Footwear online boutique Ego from cross the pond in the UK is full of trendy pieces at affordable prices. One of our favourite styles at the moment is the Scout sandal, a pointed toe shaped heel with multiple straps across the foot and ankle.
The shoe comes in 4 different varieties. Using contrasting colors, such as a lilac and yellow or a sky blue and emerald green version. If that is too much color for your taste there is also an all-black edition and for those who like a little something different, there is also black snake print and pink style.
Currently available on Ego.com for $59 (now $29 in the sale), which are you rocking?