Bomb Product of the Day: Saint Laurent Kate bag

The classic Saint Laurent evening bag has been given a fierce new look!

One of Saint Laurent’s most iconic shoulder bags, the ‘Kate’ has been on the wish list of many fashionista’s out there.

The design is simple, yet elegant with nothing more than YSL emblazoned on the flap, sometimes also featuring a metallic tassel for the added flair. It proved so popular that the bag is now available in a range of colors, sizes and textures (think velvet, croc, patent leather, snakeskin – you name it, they got it)

In comes one of the more eye-catching options out there, with this $1,850 rainbow-colored design. Made from jacquard material with a tiger stripe motif, finished off with a jet black shoulder chain and matching YSL logo emblem.

Would you splurge on a Kate?

